Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.48 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 15,482.6 million as of May 02, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $ 10,332.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 15,482.6 million as of May 02, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $ 10,332.5 million.

“SBP reserves increased by US$ 118 million to US$ 10,332.5 million“ during the week ended on May 02, 2025, the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also inched up to $ 5,150.1 million, according to the breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 25, 2025, were $ 15,251.8 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,214.4 million while reserves of $ 5,037.4 million were held by the commercial banks.

