Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Criminal In Theft Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

Dera police during the operation arrested the accused wanted in four different cases of theft, and recovered weapon and other stolen items from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Dera police during the operation arrested the accused wanted in four different cases of theft, and recovered weapon and other stolen items from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police's operations against criminal elements continue indiscriminately.

Giloti Police Station under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Basharat Khan along with SHO Israr Hussain Baloch conducted a successful operation and traced 04 cases of theft, 02 bundles of electricity wire, 15 parts of mobile tower were recovered from the possession of Sher Nawaz son of Gul Khaban, a resident of Darra Pezo, Lakki Marwat, while a single-shot Kalashnikov gun with 20 cartridges and a Islamabad number motor car was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

15 minutes ago
 India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

6 minutes ago
 UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

6 minutes ago
 Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture fo ..

Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first ..

Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: E ..

Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts

6 minutes ago
FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff ..

FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation

2 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumou ..

Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours

2 minutes ago
 AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol ..

AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump

3 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up sec ..

Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province

3 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholista ..

ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan