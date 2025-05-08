Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

Dera police during the operation arrested the accused wanted in four different cases of theft, and recovered weapon and other stolen items from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Dera police during the operation arrested the accused wanted in four different cases of theft, and recovered weapon and other stolen items from his possession in the limits of Giloti Police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police's operations against criminal elements continue indiscriminately.

Giloti Police Station under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan and SDPO Basharat Khan along with SHO Israr Hussain Baloch conducted a successful operation and traced 04 cases of theft, 02 bundles of electricity wire, 15 parts of mobile tower were recovered from the possession of Sher Nawaz son of Gul Khaban, a resident of Darra Pezo, Lakki Marwat, while a single-shot Kalashnikov gun with 20 cartridges and a Islamabad number motor car was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.