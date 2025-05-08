Open Menu

JKNF Calls For Defusing Tensions & Resolving Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Prominent Hurriyat leader and acting chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has strongly condemned India's naked aggression on Pakistan, calling it a blatant violation of international law

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Wani said that the Indian attack on civilian populations, targeting mosques and residential houses, constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law that strongly prohibits targeting civilians and places of worship.

Expressing his grave concern over the heightened tensions in the region in the wake of the Indian attack, Altaf Hussain Wani urged the international community, particularly the friendly countries, to intervene, deescalate the tensions, and help facilitate a just and lasting solution to the unresolved Kashmir dispute to avoid future conflict.

To avoid potential nuclear confrontation in South Asia, Wani said both countries, especially India, must prioritize dialogue and confidence-building measures to reduce the risk of escalation. 

Commending the Pakistani response to Indian military aggression, Altaf Hussain Wani stated that a measured response from the Pakistani state has not only prevented further escalation but also projected Pakistan's image as a responsible nuclear weapons state.

APP/ahr/378

