Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Unsafe Meat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:49 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Garha, where a butcher was found slaughtering a sick animal
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Garha, where a butcher was found slaughtering a sick animal.
The authority's team, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr.
Muhammad Qasim Raza, seized over 1.5 tons of unsafe meat on Thursday, which was subsequently discarded .
The PFA also conducted inspections of 119 food businesses, issuing corrective notices and fines totaling Rs. 63,000 for non-compliance. Over 15 kg of expired products were discarded on the spot.
