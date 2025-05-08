Open Menu

Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Unsafe Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Garha, where a butcher was found slaughtering a sick animal

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against an illegal slaughterhouse in Mohalla Garha, where a butcher was found slaughtering a sick animal.

The authority's team, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza, seized over 1.5 tons of unsafe meat on Thursday, which was subsequently discarded .

The PFA also conducted inspections of 119 food businesses, issuing corrective notices and fines totaling Rs. 63,000 for non-compliance. Over 15 kg of expired products were discarded on the spot.

APP/mha/378

