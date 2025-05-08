UNICEF Team Meets KP Health Adviser
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 08:40 PM
A team of UNICEF Pakistan led by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday met with Adviser to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A team of UNICEF Pakistan led by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday met with Adviser to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali Khan.
Dr. Gunter was accompanied by Dr. Safina Abdullah, UNICEF Pakistan Health Manager and Dr. Inamullah Khan, UNICEF Health Team Lead for KP.
CM aide welcomed the UNICEF team and briefed them on KP government's health initiatives appreciating UNICEF's lasting partnership and strong coordination with provincial health department in areas of maternal and child health, immunization and emergency response.
The UNICEF team appreciated the government's support and efforts in strengthening Primary healthcare particularly the plans for enhancing Lady Health Workers (LHWs) program.
Dr. Gunter suggested exploring domestic resource mobilization for LHWs' operational costs and newborn care initiatives leveraging the fiscal space created by the increased revenue.
Later, UNICEF team also met with Director General Health Services, Dr. Mohammad Saleem.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered
Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards
JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser
Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..
Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts
FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered36 seconds ago
-
IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi39 seconds ago
-
Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards40 seconds ago
-
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war7 minutes ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts7 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours3 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump3 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province3 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan10 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree10 minutes ago