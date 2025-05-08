Open Menu

UNICEF Team Meets KP Health Adviser

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 08:40 PM

UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

A team of UNICEF Pakistan led by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday met with Adviser to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A team of UNICEF Pakistan led by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday met with Adviser to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali Khan.

Dr. Gunter was accompanied by Dr. Safina Abdullah, UNICEF Pakistan Health Manager and Dr. Inamullah Khan, UNICEF Health Team Lead for KP.

CM aide welcomed the UNICEF team and briefed them on KP government's health initiatives appreciating UNICEF's lasting partnership and strong coordination with provincial health department in areas of maternal and child health, immunization and emergency response.

The UNICEF team appreciated the government's support and efforts in strengthening Primary healthcare particularly the plans for enhancing Lady Health Workers (LHWs) program.

Dr. Gunter suggested exploring domestic resource mobilization for LHWs' operational costs and newborn care initiatives leveraging the fiscal space created by the increased revenue.

Later, UNICEF team also met with Director General Health Services, Dr. Mohammad Saleem.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

36 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelle ..

Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled

37 seconds ago
 IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founde ..

IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

39 seconds ago
 Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orc ..

Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards

40 seconds ago
 JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashm ..

JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

16 minutes ago
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

7 minutes ago
 UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

7 minutes ago
 Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture fo ..

Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first ..

Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: E ..

Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts

7 minutes ago
 FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff ..

FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan