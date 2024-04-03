Open Menu

Manhole Cleanliness: Two Labourers Died Of Suffocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:39 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Two labourers died of suffocation while maintaining cleanliness at a manhole, near Chaudhary Garden Wahab Chowk Vehari on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the labourers are identified as Muhammad Riaz son of Farooq and Mushtaq son of Arif, resident of Chak No 35.

Both labourers died.

Rescue 1122 staffers rushed to the site and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

