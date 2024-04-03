Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation

(@FahadShabbir)

Two labourers died of suffocation while maintaining cleanliness at a manhole, near Chaudhary Garden Wahab Chowk Vehari on Wednesday

VEHARI,

According to Rescue 1122, the labourers are identified as Muhammad Riaz son of Farooq and Mushtaq son of Arif, resident of Chak No 35.

Both labourers died.

Rescue 1122 staffers rushed to the site and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.