Man's Body Found From Sewerage Pond

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

Man's body found from sewerage pond

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A man's body was found from sewerage pond of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) at Narwala Road here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of sewerage water in WASA Disposal Pond near Jawad Club Narwala Road and informed area police.

Receiving information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the bodywhich was of 35-year-old unidentified man.

The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation to trace out his family and identification was underway.

