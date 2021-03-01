MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill Sunday claimed that even many parliamentarians of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not vote Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani in the upcoming Senate elections.

In a video message released during his meeting with parliamentary secretary on information and culture Nadeem Qureshi and special assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari here, Shehbaz Gill said many parliamentarians did not like narrative of PDM leadership especially against state institutions that was why they would not vote for Gilani.

The PTI government wanted transparent elections, based on actual representations of political parties.

About bail of Hamza Shehbaz , Gill remarked that there would be fight between Mariyum and Hamza on issue that who will lead the party.

He, however, added that Mariyum would be in tough circumstances in near future due to the fight within the party. Gill also praised local PTI parliamentarians for ensuring development work in their respective Constituencies.