Maqbool Assumes Charge As Minister Of Science And Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Maqbool assumes charge as Minister of Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has assumed charge as Minister of Science and Technology here on Monday.

The high officials extended a warm welcome to the minister on his arrival at the ministry.

An introductory meeting was conducted with senior officials while the minister was briefed about the role and functions of the ministry and its executive departments including major ongoing activities.

The Federal minister has called for a meeting of all wings of the ministry on March 19, 2024 to receive briefings from the respective officials and discuss the future goals.

