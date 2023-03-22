March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

She said in her congratulatory message that March 23 was the day of renewal of the pledge to establish a separate country for Muslims in the subcontinent.

A resolution was passed for the establishment of Pakistan on this day in 1940 and the Muslims of India turned the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal into a reality on August 14, 1947 through a peaceful struggle under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she said.

She noted that today, the youth of the nation has a huge responsibility to compete in the world, to specialize in modern education and to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country, because in the future, our beloved homeland of Pakistan to take over the reins.

We strongly hope that our youth would work day and night for the country and make the country developed by removing it from the list of developing countries, she underlined.

She said that today we all have to pledge that we would not allow any kind of fire to come on the motherland Pakistan and all together, we would fight the enemies of Pakistan and forget our personal interests and differences and collective interests for the country.