UrduPoint.com

March 23 Is Day Of Pledge Renewal To Motherland: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

She said in her congratulatory message that March 23 was the day of renewal of the pledge to establish a separate country for Muslims in the subcontinent.

A resolution was passed for the establishment of Pakistan on this day in 1940 and the Muslims of India turned the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal into a reality on August 14, 1947 through a peaceful struggle under the able leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she said.

She noted that today, the youth of the nation has a huge responsibility to compete in the world, to specialize in modern education and to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country, because in the future, our beloved homeland of Pakistan to take over the reins.

We strongly hope that our youth would work day and night for the country and make the country developed by removing it from the list of developing countries, she underlined.

She said that today we all have to pledge that we would not allow any kind of fire to come on the motherland Pakistan and all together, we would fight the enemies of Pakistan and forget our personal interests and differences and collective interests for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Fire World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day March August Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

15 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

8 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

9 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

5 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.