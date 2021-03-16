UrduPoint.com
Mardan Admin Starts Free Delivery Of Domicile Certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Mardan has started delivering free domicile certificates to students at their doorsteps.

The initiative has been taken in collaboration with the education department on the directives of Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif.

Addressing a ceremony in this regard where domicile certificate forms were distributed among students, the deputy commissioner said the purpose of this initiative was to save the precious time of schoolchildren by providing them domiciles in hassle free manner.

In the first phase, he added the district administration had set a target to prepare domiciles for students of public sector educational institutions in the district before the matriculation examinations.

He said that 60,000 students would be issued a domicile certificate during the period of three months.

While, free domiciles for students of private schools would be issued in the second phase, he added.

Explaining procedures for seeking free domicile, the deputy commissioner said that domiciles would be provided to the students through the school administration according to the number of students at their respective schools.

He said that charges for domicile would be paid by district administration and added that domicile would be verified by the principals and teachers of the respective schools.

He said students would only have to provide their parents' national identity card and two photographs to provide them domicile in their school immediately.

While, Mardan Division commissioner said that students were considered as future leaders of the country and the administration would take all possible measures to facilitate them.

They also inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting sapling there.

