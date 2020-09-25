Marghazar Zoo to extend to 82 acres: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the Marghazar Zoo is being extended to its actual land of 82 acres from its current caging area of 25 acres to provide open spaces for free movements of animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the Marghazar Zoo is being extended to its actual land of 82 acres from its current caging area of 25 acres to provide open spaces for free movements of animals.

Minister said provision of full time veterinary doctor, in accordance with internationally recommended SOPs and standards of habitat and a real wildlife environment would be created there by discouraging any commercial or parking activities near the zoo.

She was talking during a programme of a private news channel on wildlife care in the country.

Zartaj Gul said the Ministry of Climate Change has allocated Rs 1.

6 billion to achieve the international standard of wildlife care and in this regard, ideas of international experts are being sought.

She told that the Ministry was mainly engaged with an international organization, Free The Wild, which would provide funding for this purpose. The present staff of 70 gardeners out of total 120 workers has no capacity to treat the animals as per international standard, she expressed.

The State Minister also lauded the landmark orders of the court against caging the animals and said that the debate was actually started with the issue of mentally retarded elephant Aman.