UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maria, HR Activist Shows Serious Concern Over Modi's Leakage

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Maria, HR activist shows serious concern over Modi's leakage

Maria Aida Alfonso, international Human Rights Activists from Portugal has raised serious concerns on the leakage of Whatsapp chat between Arnab Gosawami & Narenda Modi which has showed the involvement of Indian government in staging Pulwama attack in 2019 due to that 40 Indian soldiers were killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Maria Aida Alfonso, international Human Rights Activists from Portugal has raised serious concerns on the leakage of Whatsapp chat between Arnab Gosawami & Narenda Modi which has showed the involvement of Indian government in staging Pulwama attack in 2019 due to that 40 Indian soldiers were killed.

She said that this disclosure has surprised and shocked the international community, Human Rights and Peace activists and world community as well.

"The staged terrorist attack on its own soldiers and before hands knowledge of so-called surgical strike raises serious concerns in terms of this episode to be laying foundation for sweeping of elections by PM Narenda Modi," she said.

Maria Alfonso demanded the international community to take serious notice of fascist designs of BJP Government led by Narendra Modi for his blatant campaign exposed in form of recently released EU DisinfoLab reports and further whatsapp leak of Arnab Goswami.

Related Topics

India Attack Terrorist World Narendra Modi Portugal 2019 From Government WhatsApp Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

NHMP returns purse to owner, recovers stolen car

18 seconds ago

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on 'G ..

20 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss bilateral ti ..

22 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs.35.35 bln for power projects so f ..

26 minutes ago

VW misses EU emissions target despite e-cars boost ..

28 minutes ago

Pak Army's Bilal leads opening day of 'Tour the Th ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.