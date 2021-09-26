UrduPoint.com

Maritime Ministry Initiates Economic Transformation Projects For Karachi Under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A monumental decision was taken during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC, held on 23rd September at Islamabad and Beijing.

The two countries agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) under the CPEC framework ', said a press release here.

KCCDZ, an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs focuses on providing Karachi with an ultra modern urban infrastructure zone, placing Karachi amongst the top port cities of the world.

In a first of its kind even for CPEC, the planned multi-billion Dollar mega KCCDZ project would be built on direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The quantum of expected investment was around USD 3.5 billion.

Developed on reclaimed area of approximately 640 hectares on the Western back waters marsh land of KPT, KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but the entire region.

In accordance with PM Imran Khan's vision for promoting low-cost housing, KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The environment friendly mega KCCDZ, envisages 4 new berths for KPT, adding depth to Pakistan's expanding maritime sector. It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port, with a world class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan's trade potential. It will also drastically improve the marine ecosystem and reduce pollution by establishing a water treatment plant at the mouth of the Lyari River.

KCCDZ would connect with the rest of Karachi through a majestic harbor bridge rising from behind Pakistan's Deepwater Port, with exit ramps for Manora Islands and Sandspit beach.

KCCDZ carries enormous potential for global investors as well.

KCCDZ would unlock Pakistan's unexplored Blue Economy and significantly enhance development and industrial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

KCCDZ was a game changer for Pakistan.

