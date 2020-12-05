UrduPoint.com
Marriage Hall Sealed, 14 Booked Over SOPs Violation

Sat 05th December 2020

KASUR, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A marriage hall was sealed and 14 people were booked over violation of anti-Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), in Pattoki on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharoon Niazi, along with DSP Pattoki Muhammad Akram Khan and police team, raided on Qasar-e-Hakim Marriage Hall where anti-Coronavirus SOPs were being violated during a marriage function.

The AC sealed the marriage hall while Sadar police have registered a case against 14 people including hall manager Ghazanfar and groom's father Muhammad Khalid.

More Stories From Pakistan

