Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Legendary Singer Nayyara Noor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of legendary singer Nayyara Noor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan's legendary singer Nayyara Noor.

In her condolence message the minister said she was saddened to hear the news of Nayyara Noor's death.

Paying tributes to the deceased, she said Nayyara Noor was the shining star on the horizon of Pakistan showbiz industry.

In the soulful voice of Nayyara Noor, the popular national song "Watan Ki Matti Ghawah Rehna" still resonated in the ears, said the minister.

She said that Nayyara Noor had sung numerous songs on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Referring to her demeanour, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nayyara Noor was a simple and modest woman, her outward appearance was a great example of simplicity.

The void created by the death of the great singer in the showbiz industry will never be filled, she remarked.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

