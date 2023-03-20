UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Launches Planet Champs App To Save Mother Earth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 11:33 AM

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the user-friendly application is open for all in the country and anyone who wants to contribute in protecting the earth can instantly register on it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has launched “Planet Champs” application to protect mother earth by raising awareness among children about climate, water and energy conservation as well as proper disposal of waste.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the application in Islamabad, she said the user-friendly application is open for all in the country and anyone who wants to contribute in protecting the earth can instantly register on it.

The application includes a scorecard of energy and water conservation as well as waste disposal.

The Information Minister said those who would achieve high scores in these areas would be awarded medals, prizes and awards.

More Stories From Pakistan

