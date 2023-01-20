UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Pays Tribute To Polio Workers For Carrying Out Drive In Harsh Weather

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the struggle to eliminate the deadly disease of polio continues in the most difficult conditions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has paid tributes to the polio workers for carrying out anti-polio vaccination campaign in harsh weather conditions.

Sharing a video of a polio worker braving the heavy snowfall to reach the remote area to vaccinate the children, she stated in a tweet that the struggle to eliminate the deadly disease of polio continues in the most difficult conditions.

She said this is manifestation of Pakistan's strong determination against polio virus.

She said we salute the polio workers who face terrorism and harsh weather for the health of our children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Polio Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

25 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

49 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

1 hour ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.