Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has paid tributes to the polio workers for carrying out anti-polio vaccination campaign in harsh weather conditions.

Sharing a video of a polio worker braving the heavy snowfall to reach the remote area to vaccinate the children, she stated in a tweet that the struggle to eliminate the deadly disease of polio continues in the most difficult conditions.

She said this is manifestation of Pakistan's strong determination against polio virus.

She said we salute the polio workers who face terrorism and harsh weather for the health of our children.