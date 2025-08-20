Open Menu

Marsh, Oceanic Group Team Explores Opportunities With Romania In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A delegation from Oceanic Group/Marsh in Pakistan, led by Group Managing Director Asad ur Rehman, recently met with Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu and officials to discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

The meeting focused on exploring bilateral trade opportunities in the insurance, reinsurance, and IT sectors.

The team discussed leveraging Pakistan's expertise in IT and Romania's strategic location in Europe to drive growth and innovation.

Romania's growing IT industry was identified as a key area for potential partnership and collaboration.

Romania's recent accession to the Schengen Zone presents new opportunities for cooperation and growth, particularly in reinsurance.

"We see a significant opportunity for Pakistani companies to partner with Romanian businesses, driving innovation and growth in the region," said Atif Farooqi, Advisor for Group MD for Marsh McLennan in Pakistan. "This partnership can be truly outstanding, benefiting both nations and taking our economic ties to the next level."

The meeting highlighted the potential for knowledge sharing, joint ventures, and investment opportunities that could drive growth and innovation in both countries.

