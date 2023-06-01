UrduPoint.com

Martyr Of Polio Team Attack Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Martyr of polio team attack laid to rest with full military honours: ISPR

The funeral prayer of the Pakistan Army martyr, who sacrificed his life while successfully thwarting the terrorist attack on a polio team in North Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honours in his native town in Mardan district on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the Pakistan Army martyr, who sacrificed his life while successfully thwarting the terrorist attack on a polio team in North Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honours in his native town in Mardan district on Thursday.

The funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), who embraced Shahadat on May 31 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during the attack on the polio team in North Waziristan, was offered first at Bannu and later at his native town, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman while offering the ultimate sacrifice, ensured the safety of all members of the polio team.

A large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, civil government officials, relatives of the Shaheed and public attended the funeral prayer.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its elimination," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Bannu North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Polio ISPR Resolute Mardan May Prayer All Government

Recent Stories

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zaye ..

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes pl ..

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the ..

Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; Forum

7 minutes ago
 Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculat ..

Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculations - South African Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping ..

Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping

3 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

3 minutes ago
 DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports ..

DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.