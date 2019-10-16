Martyr Police constable buried in native village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) A Policeman constable killed in an explosion on Quetta's Double Road on Tuesday was buried in his native area Sohbatpur on Wednesday.The funeral prayer of martyred policeman Khalil Ahmed was attended by police officers, political figures and large number of peoples of the area.

At this occasion police squad presented guard of honour to martayred police constable.He left behind two sons, one daughter and a widow and elderly parents.