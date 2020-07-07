Martyrdom anniversary of Karanl Sher Khan, Lalak Jan to be observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The 21st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, will be observed on Tuesday at their native villages of Nawan Kili and Ghizar, Gilgit-Baltistan, respectively.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held to pay respect and homage to recall the pledge to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty .

It is pertinent to mention that Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan embraced martyrdom at Gultari sector on the Line of Control in 1999 during the Kargil conflict