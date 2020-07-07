UrduPoint.com
Martyrdom Anniversary Of Karanl Sher Khan, Lalak Jan To Be Observed On Tuesday

Tue 07th July 2020

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The 21st Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, will be observed on Tuesday at their native villages of Nawan Kili and Ghizar, Gilgit-Baltistan, respectively.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held to pay respect and homage to recall the pledge to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty .

It is pertinent to mention that Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan embraced martyrdom at Gultari sector on the Line of Control in 1999 during the Kargil conflict

More Stories From Pakistan

