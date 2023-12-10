Open Menu

Martyrdom Anniversary Of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (NH) Being Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (NH) being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed here.

In this connection, a smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honor at his mausoleum in Gujar Khan on Sunday.

The officers of the Pakistan Army laid floral wreaths at the Mausoleum, offered Fateha, and paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

During the 1971 war at Zafarwal Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain demonstrated indomitable courage and inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy, and he single-handedly destroyed sixteen tanks.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

