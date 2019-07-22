Martyred policemen buried with full police honor

The two martyred police jawan of elite force Dir Lower district who embraced martyrdom in DIK Hospital blast were buried here in their ancestral graveyards with full police honor on Monday

The Funeral prayer of the slain cops of the Elite Force Constable Hidayat and Constable Khalil Ur Rehman was offered at Commerce College Ground Talash which was attended by a large number of people from cross section of the society.

A smart contingent of the police presented salute to the jawans of elite force before their burial.

District Police Officer Shahbaz Wazir laid wreath.

The DPO on this occasion stated that the jawans of Dir police offered numerous sacrifices in the line of duty and maintenance of peace.

He said that anti social elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs to weaken the country.