Martyrs are pride of nation: says APHC leader Nayeem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 06 (APP) ::In occupied Srinagar, a jailed senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has urged people of Kashmir to observe the 'Martyrs Week' to remember and recall the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for self-determination, said a report shared here on Wednesday.

In a message from Tihar jail, according to the report, the incarcerated Hurriyat leader while highlighting the martyrs' peerless contribution in the ongoing struggle said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to our brave sons of the soil who laid down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom from India's illegal occupation". Ahmed said that it was because of the martyrs' sacrifices that Kashmir echoes far and wide today. "Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris including men, women and children have been martyred by the Indian forces within the past three decades", he said adding that great nations always remember their martyrs.

While urging the Kashmiri masses to observe the Martyrs week, he said, "It is time that we reach out to the families of those who sacrificed their today for our bright tomorrow". Recalling Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani's role in the ongoing struggle Khan said, "We are proud of our youth who have always been at the forefront of resistance struggle". There were thousands of unsung heroes in the annals of the Kashmir's freedom movement, he said, who had gone above and beyond to serve the collective cause. "They are the pride of our nation", he said adding that it was time to remember the selfless services of all those brave-hearts whose sacrifices brought Kashmir at the centre stage at world level.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the martyrs of 13th July, the APHC leader said that the tragic day (13th July) was an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against the oppressors.

He said that Kashmiris' struggle for the emancipation was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

Kashmiris, Nayeem said, were a resilient nation. "Our nation has an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers", he said adding that Indian rulers knew it fully well that Kashmiris could not be conquered by the dint of force.

Condemning the rising incidents of violence, the APHC leader said that Indian troops had intensified the killing of unarmed Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations in the region.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", Khan said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach to fruition.

Denouncing India's imperialistic designs in the region, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that it was incumbent upon the world, in particular the United Nations, to take cognizance of the continued bloodshed and reckless state sponsored violence in Kashmir and hold Indian government accountable of war crimes its forces have been committing against innocent people in the region.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmir prisoners languishing in Indian jails, he appealed the world human rights bodies to visit Tihar and other Indian jails where Kashmiri prisoners had been kept in miserable conditions.

The senior APHC leader also thanked the Chinese government for taking a bold stance on Indian government's plan of holding G20 conference in Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris owe a debt of gratitude to China for supporting Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.