Martyrs Are Real Heroes Of Kashmiri People: Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) top leadership while paying rich tributes to Burhan Wani, martyrs of July 13 and other martyrs of Kashmir said that these noble souls who laid down their lives for the sacred cause of freedom are the real heroes of Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in their statements in Srinagar thanked people for following the APHC Calendar regarding the ongoing Martyrs' Week.

In a message from Central Jail, Srinagar, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar described Shaheed Burhan Wani as real hero and symbol of resistance.

He also hailed the sacrifices of martyrs of July 13, 1931 and said that these supreme sacrifices will never go waste.

Gulzar said that Kashmir freedom struggle, one of the longest struggles of human history, will never die down.

He deplored that with the deployment of over one million troops, India has turned Kashmir into a vast prison.

The Modi-led fascist regime, he added, is hell bent on turning Jammu and Kashmir in to a graveyard but New Delhi will never succeed in its nefarious designs He saluted the steadfastness of Kashmiri masses and said that despite all odds Kashmir people will continue their resistance through thick and thin.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Irfani said it was our moral responsibility to protect the sacrifices of Burhan Wani and other martyrs.

He maintained that Martyrs' Week is reminiscent of the highest price being paid for freedom by resilient Kashmiris.

Jammu-based APHC leader Advocate Davinder Singh Behl and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) in their statements also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

It is worth mentioning here that on the call of APHC, July 8, Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary, will be observed as 'Resistance Day' while July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs' Day in memory of 22 people who fell to the bullets of Maharaja's troops in Srinagar in 1931.

