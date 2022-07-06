UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Are The Pride Of Nation: Hurriyet Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has urged people of Kashmir to observe the Martyrs' week to remember and recall the supreme sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle for self-determination.

In a message from Tihar jail, the incarcerated Hurriyat leader while highlighting the martyrs' peerless contribution in the ongoing struggle said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to our brave sons of the soil who laid down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom from India's illegal occupation. It was because of the martyrs' sacrifices that Kashmir echoes far and wide today. Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris including men, women and children have been martyred by the Indian forces within the past three decades", he said adding that great nations always remembered their martyrs.

While urging the Kashmiri masses to observe the Martyrs' week, he said, "It is time that we reach out to the families of those who sacrificed their today for our bright tomorrow". Recalling Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani's role in the ongoing struggle Khan said, "We are proud of our youth who have always been at the forefront of resistance struggle". He said that there were thousands of unsung heroes in the annals of Kashmir's freedom movement, who had gone above and beyond to serve the collective cause. "They are the pride of our nation", he said adding, "It is time that we remember the selfless services of all those brave-hearts whose sacrifices have brought Kashmir at the center stage at world level." Paying eulogizing tributes to the martyrs of 13th July, the APHC leader said that the tragic day (13th July) was an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressors.

He said that Kashmiris' struggle for the emancipation was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

Kashmiris, he said, were a resilient nation. "Our nation has an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers", he said adding that Indian rulers knew it full well that Kashmiris could not be conquered by dint of force.

Taking strong exception to the rising incidents of violence, the APHC leader said that Indian troops had intensified the killing of unarmed Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations in the restive region.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", Khan said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach to fruition.

Denouncing India's imperialistic designs in the region, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that it was incumbent upon the world in particular the United Nations to take cognizance of the continued bloodshed and reckless state sponsored violence in Kashmir and hold Indian government accountable of war crimes its forces have been committing against innocent people in the region.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmir prisoners languishing in Indian jails, he appealed to the world human rights bodies to visit Tihar and other Indian jails where Kashmiri prisoners have been kept in miserable conditions.

The APHC leader also thanked the Chinese government for taking a bold stance on Indian government's plan of holding G20 conference in Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris owe a debt of gratitude to China for supporting Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

