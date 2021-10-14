UrduPoint.com

Martyr's Families To Get Free Medical Facility At Mukhtar-A-Sheikh Hospital: Addl IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Martyr's families to get free medical facility at Mukhtar-A-Sheikh Hospital: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that agreement has been signed with Mukhtar-A-Sheikh Hospital for free medical facilities to the families of police martyrs and discount for all officials of the department.

During his visit of Police Line here on Thursday, he said that all possible resources were being utilized for welfare of the police officials. He said that agreements have been signed with different hospitals and educational institutes for seeking discount in expenses to police officials. He said that efforts were being made education of kids of police officials in Army Public school.

He said that martyrs were real heroes of the department who sacrificed their lives. He said that the families of these heroes were always on top priority of the police department. He said that retired police officials have also been asked to join this session to share their experiences. He said that young officials can learn from the experiences of the retired and senior officials.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police department adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that special security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (saww).

The additional IGP said that murder cases can be reduced by launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals. He said that the public has a lot of expectations from the police department from where they can get justice.

He urged Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep vigil on criminal activities in their respective areas and ensure comprehensive crackdown against criminals. He asked officers concerned respond "Pukar 15" calls as early as possible. He said that different sections of the department were operational in facilitating masses adding that the resources of the police department have been increased as compared to the previous years. He said that responsibilities of the department would be increased after establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and added that requisition has been sent for more resources to meet increasing responsibilities.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth welcomed him on his arrival at police line while a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honor.

Related Topics

Murder Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Law And Order Visit Young Criminals All From Agreement Share Top

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

28 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

49 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

53 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

57 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.