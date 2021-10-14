MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that agreement has been signed with Mukhtar-A-Sheikh Hospital for free medical facilities to the families of police martyrs and discount for all officials of the department.

During his visit of Police Line here on Thursday, he said that all possible resources were being utilized for welfare of the police officials. He said that agreements have been signed with different hospitals and educational institutes for seeking discount in expenses to police officials. He said that efforts were being made education of kids of police officials in Army Public school.

He said that martyrs were real heroes of the department who sacrificed their lives. He said that the families of these heroes were always on top priority of the police department. He said that retired police officials have also been asked to join this session to share their experiences. He said that young officials can learn from the experiences of the retired and senior officials.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police department adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that special security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (saww).

The additional IGP said that murder cases can be reduced by launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals. He said that the public has a lot of expectations from the police department from where they can get justice.

He urged Station House Officers (SHOs) to keep vigil on criminal activities in their respective areas and ensure comprehensive crackdown against criminals. He asked officers concerned respond "Pukar 15" calls as early as possible. He said that different sections of the department were operational in facilitating masses adding that the resources of the police department have been increased as compared to the previous years. He said that responsibilities of the department would be increased after establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and added that requisition has been sent for more resources to meet increasing responsibilities.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth welcomed him on his arrival at police line while a smart contingent of police presented him guard of honor.