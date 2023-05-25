Martyrs' sacrifices will always be remembered: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Thursday paying rich tribute to the 'Shuhada' on 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' said that sacrifices of the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland would be remembered forever.

"On this day, we resolve that we would defend our country at all cost as the entire nation stands alongside the armed forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against the integrity and prosperity of the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was committed to providing all necessary resources to strengthen Pakistan's armed forces, adding, the nation was proud of its armed forces for making the country's defence impregnable.