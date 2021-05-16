UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Should Tell Father To Face Trial For His Corruption: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Maryam Nawaz should tell father to face trial for his corruption: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her speech, the latter made, in Sheikhupura after visiting the family of jailed party leader Javed Latif.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz's speech, Zartaj Gul said, she should avoid propagating narratives rather ask her father to come back to Pakistan and face trail for his corruption charges.

She said, "Maryam Nawaz should not make speeches, better tell Abaji (father) to catch the first flight and come to Pakistan and appear in the courts." The Minister of State added that the PML-N speaks in favor of the judiciary when the verdicts are in their favor.

"Why don't they shed light on the verdicts in which Mian Sahib (Mian Nawaz Sharif) has been declared an absconder? Why don't you recognize those Court decisions?" she questioned Maryam Nawaz.

She went on to mention that Mian Sahib's statements on the nation's awareness and sacrifices were humorous, adding, "He has been leaving the nation and workers alone in the country while sometimes fleeing to Jeddah and London."Zartaj, while paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan's proactive Kashmir diplomacy, said the manner in which the Prime Minister had advocated for Kashmiris around the world was unprecedented.

