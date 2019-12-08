Maryam should face cases by staying in Pakistan: Ali Muhammad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz should face the trial of cases by staying in Pakistan.

Ali Muhammad Khan opposed providing any concession to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who was willing to go abroad, a private news channel reported.

To a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif should answer 18 questions first, adding those involved in looting national exchequer could not be pardoned.

Replying to another question, he criticized Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief, saying that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was making fun of himself as his political career had ended now.

Ali Muhammad Khan expressed hopes the government was willing for the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with consensus. An undisputed personality should be appointed as CEC, he added.