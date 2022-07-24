Mason killed after falling from height

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A mason was killed after falling from height in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a mason Shahid Mahmood (32) of Chak No 224-RB Wazir Khan Wali was busy in construction work on top of a minaret of a mausoleum in the graveyard of Malikpur on Sheikhupura Road when he accidentally slipped and fell down on the ground.

As a result, he received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.