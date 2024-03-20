Open Menu

Mass Communication Students Visit FESCO Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A delegation comprising Mass Communication students of Government College University Faisalabad visited FESCO Headquarters as part of their study tour, here on Wednesday.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Additional Director General Public Relations Tahir Sheikh briefed students about the company. He said FESCO was striving to facilitate its 5.3 million domestic, commercial and industrial workers on priority basis in all eight districts of its region. He said FESCO was one of the best distribution companies in Pakistan because of hard work of its employees.

He said the Public Relations Department was bridging gap between the FESCO and the media, in addition to playing a key role in image building of the company. He also informed the students about the power sector especially the working of FESCO.

Student Ayesha Athar said the Public Relations Department of any institution was imperative to build its image in a very effective manner.

Later, the delegation also visited the Distribution Control Center (DCC), Regional Customer Services Center and 132-kV Old Thermal Grid Station.

