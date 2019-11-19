Masses' problems to be resolved at doorsteps: DC Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah said Tuesday the district administration was committed to addressing problems of residents at their doorsteps.

Talking to media persons at his office, the deputy commissioner said concerned authorities of the district administration were not oblivious to problems being faced by people and was taking effective measure to mitigate those sufferings.

As part of such efforts, the deputy commissioner said directives had been issued to relevant officials of the education, health, agriculture, irrigation and other departments to take prompt action on complaints of masses and address their problems at the earliest.

He said that government servant was supposed to serve masses and residents may complain anytime if they face problem or had any complaint.

He said no compromise would be made on resolving masses' problems and strict action would be taken against officials who deliberately did not resolve problems.