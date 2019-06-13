Massive financial corruption revealed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

Massive financial corruption on the name of medicines was revealed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Zakat and Baitual Mal department

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Massive financial corruption on the name of medicines was revealed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Zakat and Baitual Mal department.The inner sources stated that substandard medicines were given to the patients with the connivance of pharmacists.

Sources stated that cheques were being issued to deserving patients of different departments like cancer, surgery, paralysis and when the amount comes into their account, staff of Zakat and Baitual Mal with the connivance of medial stores allegedly withdrawn these cheques from their accounts through bogus billing.On the other hand the owners of medical stores provided low stand local companies medicines to patients.

Sources stated that country national exchequer was facing great damage owing to this negative practice.Sources further revealed the above mention department was involved in this illegal practice for past many years and concerned authorities did not paid any heed towards the issue.Currently, amount has been approved through Zakat and Baitual Mal system for 700 deserving patients of PIMS.

The related doctors have estimated this amount and amount cheques have already sent to PIMS. The total amount was more that Rs 110 million. Health ministry and other department should inquire this matter.