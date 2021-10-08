UrduPoint.com

Massive HR Violations In IIOJK Threat To Regional Peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:02 PM

Massive HR violations in IIOJK threat to regional peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal occupant forces were a serious threat to peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by brutal occupant forces were a serious threat to peace in the region.

The NSA stated this while shedding light on the IIOJK plight during a call on paid by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, said a news release.

The delegations of Pakistan and the US discussed bilateral issues and the changing situation in the region during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed said the international community needed to talk and liaise with Afghanistan's new interim government.

The discussions during the meeting focused on economic cooperation, trade, security in the region and Afghanistan situation was discussed.

It added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, where the dignitaries vowed for better bilateral relations between the two countries.

The US delegation appreciated Pakistan's role in withdrawal from Afghanistan and assisting the Afghan refugees.

