Master Plan For Lahore: LDA Shortlists 3 Consortia

Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday presided over a meeting of the Consultant Selection Committee to review technical proposals submitted by three shortlisted companies.

According to LDA spokesperson, the last phase of the process for hiring of consultant for preparation of Master Plan for Lahore had been completed as the relevant subcommittee had finished and submitted its report to the consultant selection committee.

The meeting was informed that three consortia including Dar-ul-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and NESPAK (Pakistan) had been shortlisted out of the seven companies which had expressed their interest in the preparation of Master Plan for Lahore.

The meeting was informed that significant progress had been made in the preparation of Lahore Master Plan 2050 and in the last phase of the process for hiring of consultant, the review of technical proposals submitted by the three shortlisted companies had been completed.

On the occasion, Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the new master plan would determine the course of future development of Lahore. Therefore, preparation of Master Plan 2050 in a transparent manner was a top priority.

He said that citizens of Lahore, academia, technical experts and other stakeholders had been consulted for the first time before finalizing roadmap for development of Lahore in the next three decades.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Water Specialist Muhammad Riaz, representatives of Punjab P&D department and Finance department, Chairman City & Regional Planning Department of Engineering University Lahore Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood, members of the TOR Committee were present in the meeting.

