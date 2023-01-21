Masters Visual Art Degree Show 2022 inaugurates at NCA

The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the Annual Degree Show of its Masters of Visual Art Programme at Tollinton Block

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumba inaugurated the opening ceremony of the show. A large number of people attended the event besides faculty, alumni and students. The visitors showed keen interest in the works put up by students. This year also, the department proudly presented its batch of 14 students. The degree show had an exciting blend of innovative ideas and brought unique meanings to light, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri appreciated the diligent efforts of students and was of the view that that kind of work required not only physical but cerebral toil as well. "As the MA programme encourages an inquiry into theory and practice, it enables students to find a nexus between both approaches throughout a period of two years," the release said.