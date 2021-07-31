Matric exams: fake candidate held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for appearing in Matric exams for another candidate, at Bait Mir Hazar Khan, district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Waseem, a fake candidate, was appearing in Matric exams, instead of real candidate Abdur Rasheed, Roll number 294293. Bait Mir Hazar Khan police arrested the fake candidate and also registered case.