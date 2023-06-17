UrduPoint.com

Matter Settled Between TLP, Govt: Rana Sana

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday announced that after the successful negotiations with the government, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had called off its "Pakistan Bachao March" (Save Pakistan March)

He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP's leader Shafiq Amini.

The minister said that after the second round of talks, crucial matters were settled with the TLP.

He said that talks were primarily focused on safeguarding the Prophethood, and curbing blasphemy which is integral to every Muslim's faith.

Regarding the TLP's demand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, Sanaullah described her case as a national issue that saddened every Pakistani.

He urged human rights organizations to pay attention to her situation and assured that the government would write a letter to United States (US) authorities regarding her imprisonment, considering her 86-year sentence unfair.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government also accepted other demands of TLP, including a reduction in petrol prices.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the TLP negotiators about how petrol prices were determined and assured them to decrease petrol prices and resolve issues peacefully.

The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoiding confrontation, unlike its predecessor.

