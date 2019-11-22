Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairmanship, Balochistan govt  

,

The sources say JUI-F Chief was offered the position of Senate Chairman and Balochistan government against peaceful retreat from Islamabad where he held anti-government Azadi March.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that he was offered position of Senate chairman and government in Balochistan for peacefully retreating from Islamabad, the sources said here on Thursday night.

Maulana Fazl strongly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for influencing delay in foreign funding case against his government. The sources said that JUI-F Chief claimed that he gained a lot through his Azadi March.

"I was offered position of Senate Chairman as well as Balochistan government against peaceful retreat from Islamabad," the sources quoted Maulana Fazl as saying. JUI-I Chief, they said, also made claim that his Azadi March presented a positive image of seminaries' students.

"Our Azadi March is a latest example that seminaries students have nothing to do with with extremism and militancy," he was quoted further by the sources as saying. He said the efforts by his party workers and students of seminaries would bear fruit, and predicted change in the government in coming days. He also said that PM Khan and President Alvi both sought exemption from appearance in court and also sought acquittal in ptv and parliament attack case. Urging the court to take notice as to why a prosecutor was a prosecutor and a complainant at the same time. He said it was equal to treason. Maulana Fazl also predicted election in near future, saying that all opposition parties were against the government.