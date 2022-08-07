UrduPoint.com

Maulana Hanif Jalandari Calls On CM

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Maulana Hanif Jalandari calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary General Wafaq-ul- Madaras-ul-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Sunday.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari, during the meeting, appreciated the exemplary step of the Chief Minister for including the clause of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate.

The chief minister said that directions had been issued to the marriage registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms, adding that strict action would be taken against those refusing to give new forms. The CM revealed that one month imprisonment and fine could be awarded to the marriage registrar for not using the new marriage form.

Parvez Elahi lauded the role of religious scholars for promoting religious tolerance on Youm-e-Ashur, saying that the Punjab government appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the religious scholars from all schools of thought.

The CM stated that the law and order situation improved in the province due to the cooperation of the religious scholars and the steps being taken by the government.

Maulana Hanif Jalandari acknowledged praiseworthy step of the Punjab government and termed it a great service to the religion. "Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered", he said. He added that the Punjab government under the able leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Hamesh Khan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Fine Marriage Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

21 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

21 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.