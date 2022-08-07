Maulana Hanif Jalandari calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary General Wafaq-ul- Madaras-ul-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Sunday.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari, during the meeting, appreciated the exemplary step of the Chief Minister for including the clause of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate.

The chief minister said that directions had been issued to the marriage registrar to provide new Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit forms, adding that strict action would be taken against those refusing to give new forms. The CM revealed that one month imprisonment and fine could be awarded to the marriage registrar for not using the new marriage form.

Parvez Elahi lauded the role of religious scholars for promoting religious tolerance on Youm-e-Ashur, saying that the Punjab government appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the religious scholars from all schools of thought.

The CM stated that the law and order situation improved in the province due to the cooperation of the religious scholars and the steps being taken by the government.

Maulana Hanif Jalandari acknowledged praiseworthy step of the Punjab government and termed it a great service to the religion. "Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered", he said. He added that the Punjab government under the able leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Hamesh Khan were also present on the occasion.