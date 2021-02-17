UrduPoint.com
Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

Maulana Muhammad Sadiq passes away

Former Member National Assembly from Mohammad district and senior leader of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Mohammad Sadiq breathed his last on Wednesday

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Member National Assembly from Mohammad district and senior leader of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Mohammad Sadiq breathed his last on Wednesday.

He won election from NA-27 during 2002 elections by securing 16,000 votes.

He used development funds for welfare of neglected people and was considered very honest and respectable politician.

Thousand of people participated in his funeral prayer to pay homage.

