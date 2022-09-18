Maulana Turab calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation led by, Jamiat Ahle Hadith Balochistan, Ameer Maulana Ali Muhammad Turab, President Zamzam Welfare Trust,Qari Habib Ahmad Mir Mohammadi, called on Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali at Governor House here on Sunday.

They informed Governor about their organization's relief activities and assistance to the flood affected people of Balochistan.

Acting Governor Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, appreciated the relief operations carried out by the philanthropic organizations and individuals in the catastrophe-hit areas of the province.

He said that with the cooperation of philanthropic organizations and individuals with the government will overcome this big challenge.

"As a nation, we must work together to support and the calamity-stricken people of the country," he urged.