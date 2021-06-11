UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maximum Relief For Low Income People In Upcoming Budget: Dar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:38 AM

Maximum relief for low income people in upcoming budget: Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the incumbent government would provide maximum relief to the low income segments of the society in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the incumbent government would provide maximum relief to the low income segments of the society in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said that various projects has been launched for the technical training to the youth and skilled development programe to reduce the pressure of unemployment in the country.

He said there was no plan under consideration to present mini budget after presenting the fiscal budget 2021-22.

National Economy on the right direction as foreign remittances increasing day by day. he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid special attention on construction sector which was playing the backbone role in economic development and create thousands of jobs for youth.

He also strongly criticized the foreign media propagating against Pakistan over national security issue. There was not sustainable economic growth in the previous regimes, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Media Government Mini Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

58 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

4 minutes ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

4 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

5 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.