Maximum relief for low income people in upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the incumbent government would provide maximum relief to the low income segments of the society in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said that various projects has been launched for the technical training to the youth and skilled development programe to reduce the pressure of unemployment in the country.

He said there was no plan under consideration to present mini budget after presenting the fiscal budget 2021-22.

National Economy on the right direction as foreign remittances increasing day by day. he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid special attention on construction sector which was playing the backbone role in economic development and create thousands of jobs for youth.

He also strongly criticized the foreign media propagating against Pakistan over national security issue. There was not sustainable economic growth in the previous regimes, he added.