May-9 culprits deserve no concession: state minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said on Sunday that the elements involved in burning of the government properties and defence installations on May 9 deserve no concession, and strict legal action would be taken against them.

Talking to APP here, he said May 9 would always be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan. On that fateful day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists set fire to Pakistan Army installations, corps commander's house in Lahore and the government properties under a preplanned programme, he added.

The state minister said after the PTI was expelled from power through constitutional means, it had continuously been engaged in conspiracies against the Pakistan Army and its institutions.

Tasneem Qureshi said the PTI did what the country's enemies could not ever, adding that attacks on Pakistan Army and other institutions could not be tolerated by the patriotic Pakistanis. He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen, but what was done by the PTI workers was intolerable.

He said the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

To a question, he said elections would be held on time in the country. He said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was 100 per cent ready to contest elections and it would win with majority in upcoming elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.