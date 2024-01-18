Open Menu

May-9 Violence: ATC Remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM

May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ali Hassaan Abbas - to police on 7-day physical remand in two cases related to May-9 violence.

Earlier, the jail authorities produced the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal in compliance with the court's previous orders.

The police submitted that the accused were involved in cases of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 violence.

It further submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigations in connection with charges of mutiny and rioting, pleading with the court to grant their physical remand for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed the plea and handed over the PTI leaders to police on 7-day physical remand. The court further directed police to produce them on expiry of the remand term on January 25.

