'Mazdoor Card' launched to facilitate industrial workers: secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Secretary Labour & Human Resource Punjab Nabeel Javed said on Thursday that the 'Mazdoor Card' has been launched, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, to facilitate the secured industrial workers in the prevailing inflation.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said the ambit of the card would also be further enhanced to provide the secured industrial workers with subsidised food items, in addition to linking them with microfinance scheme of Akhuwat.

He said that steps were also underway to streamline provision of medical and education facilities to the workers' families and children. He said that system was also upgraded to ensure immediate payment of death, marriage and education grants. He said that the government was also contemplating to provide higher education to the workers' children in prestigious institutions of the country. He said that collection of contributions of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has been entrusted to the Punjab Revenue Authority. "It would not only help check pilferage and evasion of contribution but also enable the Labour Department to extend maximum facilities to workers," he added.

The secretary labour also announced formation of consultative committees of the FCCI and departments concerned to check alleged harassment of small factory owners in addition to redressing complaints regarding maladministration of PESSI and WWF. He said that the minutes of the meeting would be shared with the FCCI to solve industrialists' problems according to the ground reality.

He also promised to notify the committees and give representation to the FCCI in the board of governors (BoGs) of PESSI and WWF on top priority basis.

Earlier, Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President, introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that 8,000 members belonging to 128 different trades were affiliated with the elected trade body of Faisalabad. He was critical of global meltdown and said that industries were bearing the brunt of the crisis with minimum layoffs. He said that continuity of this situation may further enhance unemployment and trigger lawlessness in the country. He said that major industrial units were working with only 40pc of their installed capacity while 70pc power looms and SME units had been closed down, rendering seven lakh workers jobless. He said that in this crisis, the government must take care of the workers by providing them subsidized ration and other fringe benefits. Muhammad Amjad Khawaja of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association, Mian Tayyab of All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association, Chairman of FCCI Standing Committee on Social Security Shahid Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman EOBI and Labour Laws Standing Committee Haji Talib Hussain Rana and Shakeel Ansari of Sizing Association also participated in the question-answer session while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks. Later Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented the FCCI memento to the secretary Labour and Human Resources.