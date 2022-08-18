MC launches anti-encroachment operation, seizes goods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Metropolitan Corporation (MC) on Thursday launched crackdown against encroachment under the direction of Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak.

Anti-encroachment crackdown was carried out under supervision of Municipal officers Asif Qureshi and Javed Anwar at Vehari Chowk, Noubahar Canal and along grid station wall.

The team also seized four trucks of goods during the anti-encroachment operation.

The concrete constructions were demolished and cleared roads.

Municipal officer Javed Anwar said that Commissioner Aamir Khattak has a zero tolerance policy on encroachment.

The hand cart owners were convinced not to do encroachment and time was given them to pack their goods during operation.

MO further said that the administration was not against anyone's livelihood however illegal work couldn't be allowed.

The shopkeepers were asked not to keep goods outside the premises of their shops.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with administration and discourage the encroachment mafia.