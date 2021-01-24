MCL gears up anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) conducted an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Rahim Market-Ravi zone, Fazela Colony-Data Ganj Baksh Zone, Iqbal Town, UMT Road, PIA Raod, Ferozpur Road, Nasirabad, Sultan Mehmood Road, GT Road, Canal Road and shifted 11 truckload of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 73,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL razed structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along various roads besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.

Meanwhile, special team of the department arrested 20 beggars from Ravi Toll Plaza, Shahdara Morh,Shahdara Town and Matches Factory.

Reports have been lodged in police stations concerned for the registrations of cases against three beggars.